Cincinnati chili parlor, craft grilled cheese eatery open joint restaurant

Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.
Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two iconic Cincinnati-based restaurants collaborate to open up their very own restaurant in Anderson Township.

Gold Star and Tom + Chee are now under one roof serving up the cheesiest comfort food on Beechmont Avenue.

Can’t decide if you want a Grilled Chee Donut or a Cheese Coney? No worries - you can get both. The new collaborative eatery has all of the Gold Star fixings and the best of Tom + Chee.

Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.
Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.

Here are a few of the Tom + Chee options on the menu:

  • The Bacon Mac & Chee Melt
  • West of Philly Melt
  • Southwestern Street Corn Salad
  • Green Goat Salad
  • Creamy Tomato Soup
  • Mac ‘n Cheese
  • Cinnamon Crunch Donut
Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.
Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.

Just when you thought the deal couldn’t get any better, it does.

Customers can also choose to pick up their 4-Way and pesto turkey melt inside the restaurant or through the drive-thru.

The dual concept restaurant opened up on June 19 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Gold Star and Tom + Chee is located at 7716 Beechmont Ave.

Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.
Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township.

