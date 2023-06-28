Cincinnati chili parlor, craft grilled cheese eatery open joint restaurant

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two iconic Cincinnati-based restaurants collaborate to open up their very own restaurant in Anderson Township.

Gold Star and Tom + Chee are now under one roof serving up the cheesiest comfort food on Beechmont Avenue.

Can’t decide if you want a Grilled Chee Donut or a Cheese Coney? No worries - you can get both. The new collaborative eatery has all of the Gold Star fixings and the best of Tom + Chee.

Gold Star and Tom + Chee join forces to open a dual concept restaurant in Anderson Township. (WXIX)

Here are a few of the Tom + Chee options on the menu:

The Bacon Mac & Chee Melt

West of Philly Melt

Southwestern Street Corn Salad

Green Goat Salad

Creamy Tomato Soup

Mac ‘n Cheese

Cinnamon Crunch Donut

Just when you thought the deal couldn’t get any better, it does.

Customers can also choose to pick up their 4-Way and pesto turkey melt inside the restaurant or through the drive-thru.

The dual concept restaurant opened up on June 19 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Gold Star and Tom + Chee is located at 7716 Beechmont Ave.

