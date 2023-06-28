Cincinnati chili parlor, craft grilled cheese eatery open joint restaurant
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two iconic Cincinnati-based restaurants collaborate to open up their very own restaurant in Anderson Township.
Gold Star and Tom + Chee are now under one roof serving up the cheesiest comfort food on Beechmont Avenue.
Can’t decide if you want a Grilled Chee Donut or a Cheese Coney? No worries - you can get both. The new collaborative eatery has all of the Gold Star fixings and the best of Tom + Chee.
Here are a few of the Tom + Chee options on the menu:
- The Bacon Mac & Chee Melt
- West of Philly Melt
- Southwestern Street Corn Salad
- Green Goat Salad
- Creamy Tomato Soup
- Mac ‘n Cheese
- Cinnamon Crunch Donut
Just when you thought the deal couldn’t get any better, it does.
Customers can also choose to pick up their 4-Way and pesto turkey melt inside the restaurant or through the drive-thru.
The dual concept restaurant opened up on June 19 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
Gold Star and Tom + Chee is located at 7716 Beechmont Ave.
