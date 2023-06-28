Cincinnati is the top-trending Airbnb destination for July 4th weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s gonna be a heck of a weekend in Cincinnati with the Reds and FC Cincinnati home, fireworks galore and Taylor Swift coming to town.

Airbnb data show more guests are setting their sights on “the charming streets of Cincinnati” more so than anywhere else in the world for Independence Day weekend.

The Queen City’s “vibrant culture and rich history” have it currently ranked as the top-trending destination on Airbnb for June 30-July 4, according to bookings and search data.

Cincinnati ranks above Mykonos, Greece; Florence, Italy’ Interlaken, Switzerland, Panama City, Florida; and more.

Separately, Wallet Hubb ranks Cincinnati the 19th best of 100 North American cities to spend July 4th taking into consideration a host of factor. Cincinnati ranks first in fireworks legality and prevalence of affordable 4.5+ star restaurants.

Its lowest ranking? The Queen City comes in 49th in average hamburger cost.

