Cincinnati is the top-trending Airbnb destination for July 4th weekend

Home teams, fireworks and Swifties, oh my!
A view of fireworks after a baseball between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds,...
A view of fireworks after a baseball between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, June 11, 2021. The Reds won 11-5. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s gonna be a heck of a weekend in Cincinnati with the Reds and FC Cincinnati home, fireworks galore and Taylor Swift coming to town.

Airbnb data show more guests are setting their sights on “the charming streets of Cincinnati” more so than anywhere else in the world for Independence Day weekend.

[Taylor Swift in Cincinnati: $48M economic impact, 902 jobs, $3.8M in new taxes]

The Queen City’s “vibrant culture and rich history” have it currently ranked as the top-trending destination on Airbnb for June 30-July 4, according to bookings and search data.

Cincinnati ranks above Mykonos, Greece; Florence, Italy’ Interlaken, Switzerland, Panama City, Florida; and more.

Separately, Wallet Hubb ranks Cincinnati the 19th best of 100 North American cities to spend July 4th taking into consideration a host of factor. Cincinnati ranks first in fireworks legality and prevalence of affordable 4.5+ star restaurants.

Its lowest ranking? The Queen City comes in 49th in average hamburger cost.

[Swiftinnati: Find everything you need to know about Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati concerts]

