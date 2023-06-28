Contests
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’

The captain has twice before been accused of hostility against other Cincinnati police officers.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer is under investigation after allegations surfaced that she made derogatory comments and threatened workplace hostility against another CPD officer, according to city documents obtained by FOX19.

District Five Officer Toni Nash says District Two Capt. Danita Pettis made the alleged comments and threats in a phone call between Pettis and an unidentified person, according to CPD Internal Investigations Section Commander Capt. Jay Johnstone.

On or sometime prior to June 5, Nash notified the Internal Investigations Section of the alleged phone call, which she says was recorded by a third party.

Johnstone subsequently recommended the City of Cincinnati’s Human Resources Department conduct the investigation.

He notified Chief of Police Teresa Theetge of the investigation in a letter dated June 5.

Pettis has been reassigned to the CPD Records Section pending the outcoming of the investigation.

“There is no difference in the level of expected behavior that CPD personnel must display towards those we serve versus how we treat our very own peers and colleagues,” Theetge said Wednesday. “It is my expectation that members of this organization will treat one another with the utmost respect and professionalism.”

Retired Cincinnati police sergeant and Fraternal Order of Police President Dan Hils says the recording almost amounts to a wiretap.

“I find it very suspicious, because Captain Pettis is in the middle of the process to become lieutenant colonel,” said Hils, adding, “it seems like someone wants to stop [that.]”

Hils says he found out about the alleged phone call a earlier this week.

“I don’t think she should face anything,” he said. “It sounds like a private conversation between two people, and the person being criticized is not even part of the conversation. They’re talking about a third person. Whoever came forward with the tape doesn’t even want to reveal their own voice, so we don’t know the context whatsoever.”

Pettis has been involved in two prior allegations of misconduct, one involving Hils.

In 2017, she was among several officers disciplined after cell phone videos surfaced of roll calls, one of which showed Hils responding to complaints that Pettis, the District Four third-shift commander, allegedly bullied subordinate officers.

Sometime prior to the roll calls, the entirety of District Four’s third shift sent a memo to then-Chief of Police Eliot Isaac saying Pettis was hostile, demeaning, unprofessional and prone to verbal abuse and emotional intimidation.

In one roll call video, Hils was captured calling one of the city’s neighborhoods an “urban ghetto.” He also said that he “kicked [Pettis’] a**” when he arrested her decades prior.

Pettis filed the complaint against Hils and others that spawned the investigation into the roll call remarks.

Hils apologized, received a written reprimand and underwent counseling. Pettis received a written reprimand as well as a notation in her personnel file for treating subordinate officers inappropriately and disobeying a direct order from Isaac by speaking to the media.

In 2018, two white CPD officers sued the city and Pettis, among others, claiming CPD employs “race-based” double standards that favor Black officers, causing “open hostility between officers of different races and “jeopardizing officer safety.” The complaint read: “Pettis is a vindictive, openly racist police officer who is unfit and lacks the character and integrity to be a police officer.”

A federal judge threw out the case in 2021.

