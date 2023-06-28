Cincinnati Southern Railway price tag primed to grow by $44 million

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The price paid for the Cincinnati Southern Railway could end up being around $44 million more than the $1.62 billion initially outlined when the sale agreement with Norfolk Southern was originally struck last year.

The CSR Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved an amendment to the sale agreement that keeps the base price at $1.6 billion plus $20 million in deferred transaction fees. But the amendment adds a monthly fee Norfolk Southern must pay out under certain conditions.

Assuming the board sends the sale to Cincinnati voters this November and voters approve it, the amended agreement says the purchase must then close before March 15, 2024. Every month following the vote the purchase doesn’t close, Norfolk Southern must compensate the CSR for lost investment returns by paying a transaction extension fee that, if it were calculated using today’s rates, would amount to $7 million per month.

Those fees in addition to an inflation escalator contained in the original sale agreement and preserved in the amended agreement. The inflation adjustment of triggers automatically in 2024 (and 2025) if the sale is not closed in the preceding year. It increases the price tag by up to 1.5 percent ($24 million in 2024) over the original purchase price.

Norfolk Southern can avoid the 2024 inflation adjustment if voters approve the sale this November and the Surface Transportation Board, which must review and consent to the sale, gives its approval by the end of 2023.

“Modifications to an agreement for a transaction of this size and complexity are not unusual. The terms of the Amended and Restated Agreement are appropriate and beneficial to the CSR and ultimately the citizens of Cincinnati,” CSR Board President Maul Muething said Tuesday. “What hasn’t changed from the original Asset Purchase and Sale Agreement to the Amended and Restated Agreement is that the voters of Cincinnati are the only ones who can decide to sell the railway. We may decide soon when they will be presented with the opportunity to do just that.”

Muething said in May’s board of trustees meeting that Norfolk Southern initially wanted to delay the sale until 2024 but then reconsidered when they “realized it cost them more money.” He said Norfolk Southern had decided to fast-track STB approval, which ordinarily takes around six months.

Norfolk Southern filed for STB approval on May 1. The same day, it filed for an exemption to STB approval for transactions within “a corporate family” that don’t result in significant changes to service. Norfolk Southern was wholly born of the company to which Cincinnati leased the CSR in 1881.

The STB decision is expected by Sept. 11, 2023, according to the docket schedule.

On Tuesday, Muething said it was Norfolk Southern who requested the amendment to the sale agreement and that the board agreed “under terms that are beneficial to CSR and ultimately the citizens of Cincinnati.” The amended sale agreement notes the transaction extension fee is “being paid to accommodate Buyer’s request to delay the Closing Date in certain circumstances.”

Norfolk Southern has not returned our comment request about why they requested the amendment.

Additionally, the amendment provides that, if voters reject the sale this year or next, the CSR Board or Norfolk Southern have 30 days to terminate the sale agreement. If they don’t opt for that, they will agree to work cooperatively to seek another change to Ohio law allowing them to go back to Cincinnati voters a second time, which is prohibited as of the March passage of Ohio’s 2023/24 transportation bill.

The CSR Board on Tuesday also set the minimum annual amount it will send the city if the sale goes through in 2024 at $26.5 million. The minimum is indexed to an inflation metric.

The amount is only a minimum; conservative estimates for the City’s annual windfall at around $60 million, more than double what it currently receives.

