Coroner: 75-year-old driver dies 10 days after crash

By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A College Hill woman died Tuesday after getting in a two-vehicle crash from June 17, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The incident occurred on North Bend Road at approximately 11:47 a.m. Saturday, a police report says.

Linda Schiering, 75, was driving on Pawnee Drive when she failed to stop at a stop sign while turning left onto North Bend Road, the crash report indicates.

During that time, a vehicle was driving on North Bend Road and crashed into Schiering, the report said.

According to police, the 75-year-old had to be removed from the vehicle by emergency crews.

Schiering was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries Tuesday, the coroner’s sheet says.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries, the report said.

