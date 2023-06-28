Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball prize.(Iowa Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (CNN) - A family who lost their home in a tornado is feeling grateful after winning a $2 million Powerball jackpot.

Tammy Gordy said she realized they’d won big when she used the Iowa Lottery mobile app over the weekend to check some lottery tickets she had in her purse.

She was in complete shock when the results of one of her tickets showed they were suddenly millionaires.

Iowa’s newest Powerball winner says she plans to use part of her winnings to finish the family’s home they are building.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Gordy lived in the Agency area back in April 2001 when the community was heavily damaged by a tornado and their home was destroyed in the storm.

Gordy said their new house project has been on a few holds over the years, but the money will help speed up construction.

The Gordy family said they will now also look for some upgrades for their new home such as a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chad Doerman, the father accused of killing his three sons, could face the death penalty if he...
Graphic: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by Clermont County dad, prosecutor says
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in...
Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Ann Hill, 63, was handcuffed and taken away by other officers after assaulting an officer at...
Officer assaulted by woman while at OTR shooting scene, police report says

Latest News

American Airlines flies one passenger after series of delays
Overnight Forecast
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Golden anniversary turns tragic as couple, relative are fatally stabbed and beaten
NASCAR family murder: Friends shocked
Dustin Lykins, 27, is accused of shooting a woman on Feb. 11, according to Middletown Police...
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend