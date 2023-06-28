Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge seeks to have law license suspension lifted

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge appeared before the Ohio Supreme Court to argue for the permanent suspension of her law license to be lifted.

Tracie Hunter claimed constitutional issues regarding violations of her due process and submitted evidence, among other things, to the justices. Justices Pat Dewine and Joseph Deters were not there as they recused themselves from the case.

“It was also a violation of respondent’s due process rights when the board rejected all of her exhibits, refused to allow her to present a closing argument, and refused to give her time to retain a new lawyer after her lawyer quit when she confronted him about failing to provide a legal brief to review on the day that it was due,” Hunter said, speaking about herself.

Hunter was previously convicted in 2014 and sentenced to six months in jail on one count related to confidential court records she shared with her brother, who was an employee of the courts at the time.

The case dragged on for years, exhausting the appeals process, and finally ended with Hunter dramatically being taken into custody in 2019, despite her physical objections.

Following her conviction, a disciplinary board recommended indefinitely suspending her law license.

Don Sheets represented the disciplinary counsel and called Hunter’s conviction a threat to public confidence.

He said there are no other cases in the state that he’s aware of involving a judge and felony charges.

“There aren’t a lot of judges committing felonies, and there aren’t a lot of cases; It’s a serious matter,” Sheets said. “It doesn’t happen, and that’s why we’re asking that you take this so seriously. To instill confidence in the judiciary. There’s no precedent in a case like this, though, involving a judge that you’re aware of.”

Hunter told the justices during her closing argument she wants to return to law and be made whole again.

However, no decision was made.

Instead, the justices said they will take the case under advisement, and Hunter will receive a decision from the court at some point.

