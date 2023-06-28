Contests
Here’s how you can get Hard Rock Casino concert tickets for the low

Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati brings back outdoor concerts
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati has announced its 2023 Outdoor Concert Series Flash Sale.

From Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4, you can purchase $25 general admission tickets to any outdoor concert in the summer series.

You can unlock the discount by using the code “FOURTH” via Ticketmaster, or by purchasing tickets at the casino’s Rock Shop.

The concert lineup includes:

· The Steve Miller Band, Friday, July 7

· Ludacris, Flo Rida, and Ashanti, Thursday, July 20

· 96ROCK Presents BUSH with Pop Evil and Zero 9:36, Saturday, July 29

· Beach Boys, Friday, August 11

· Live with Fuel, Saturday, August 26

· Staind, Sunday, September 3

· KC and the Sunshine Band, Friday, September 15

You can also purchase tickets through Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.com while tickets last.

