No jail time for ex-corrections officer who took nude photo of developmentally delayed man in gym bathroom

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A former Hamilton County corrections officer will not spend any time in jail for taking a nude photo of a developmentally delayed man inside the bathroom at a Fairfield gym and posting it on Facebook.

Michael Crawford received three years of probation and must register as a sex offender for 15 years following his conviction for felony illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Gregory Howard announced Wednesday.

In September 2022, Crawford, who was at the time a corrections officer with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, went into the Fairfield Planet Fitness bathroom and took a photo of the developmentally delayed victim while nude, according to Butler County court records.

He later uploaded the photo to Facebook and even tagged Planet Fitness in the post, Butler County Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said previously.

Prosecutors said the photo was posted with the intent to ridicule the victim.

“I’m sorry, I’m sorry for the situation,” Crawford said in court Wednesday. “I’m sorry for what I did and I apologize.”

While the judge heard from Crawford, the mother of the victim, who asked her face not to be recorded while addressing the court, also spoke.

“He [Crawford] saw an opportunity to take advantage of someone he knew couldn’t defend themselves,” the victim’s mother said in court. “Your need for attention and a few laughs are the reasons why we are here today. The hurtful comments used by you and your friends to describe my son are unspeakable.”

Crawford was placed on administrative leave pending the legal process but is now no longer employed by Hamilton County.

Despite a clear struggle with what happened, the victim’s mother says she is trying to forgive Crawford.

“Today, I want to follow the example of my son in finding the good in all,” the mother explained. “I’d like to show you compassion and forgiveness. I believe that you may very well be a good person who made an incredibly bad decision. Know that my son is a human being who deserves respect, kindness, and understanding. Let him teach you to open your heart to those with differences. Let him be the reason you positively change your mentality. Let him be the reason you find good in all.”

