Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago

President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago
President pitches three pillars of ‘Bidenomics’ in Chicago(DC Bureau)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden delivered an economic message in Chicago Wednesday as part of the administration’s plan to show their economic vision is working.

They White House is calling it “Bidenomics”, putting a name on what this administration insists is a historic economic recovery following the pandemic with low unemployment and millions of jobs added under President Biden’s watch.

The president pitched his three-pillar plan before a friendly Chicago crowd: smart public investment, empowering and educating workers, and promoting competition. He argued trickle-down economics failed America. The president emphsasized bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. and going green with our energy.

“You’re not going to see anybody building a coal-fired power plant in America,” said President Biden.

Joelle Gamble, deputy director of the National Economic Council acknowledged while inflation is on the decline, it remains a concern.

“I would say it’s the president’s top economic priority because he recognizes that the cost of living is really, really important to the American people,” said Gamble.

Republicans are bashing the president’s approach and a reliance on government spending. They are also lashing out at the president’s move away from fossil fuels.

“It’s so destructive. All electric. All electric everything,” said former President Donald Trump.

Trump criticized the state of the economy at a campaign event in New Hampshire Tuesday. Trump also touted the tax cuts passed during his presidency, which included cuts for the wealthy the current president opposes.

“We’re going to reduce the hell out of the debt and reduce your taxes further. You already got the biggest tax cut in history,” said Trump.

Following the president’s speech, he participated in a fundraiser for his 2024 campaign. He is scheduled to participate in another fundraiser Thursday in New York.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Suspect arrested after man found shot to death near Hamilton bar
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties are coming: Cincinnati leaders unveil plan for big weekend

Latest News

Air travel misery could last into the July 4 holiday as thousands of U.S. flyers cope with...
Staffing and storms: Air travel misery ahead of July 4
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Ex-NFL player among 11 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida, Alabama beaches