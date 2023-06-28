Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

River City Correctional Facility inmates graduate from NKU program

By Payton Marshall
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of inmates from the River City Correctional Facility completed a course through a partnership with Northern Kentucky University that will help them succeed after incarceration.

Students in the program learn about computer software, Microsoft Office, budgeting and mastering the art of resume-making.

“The goal is to help these students, to help these ladies prepare to re-enter the workforce in the area and sharpen their skills,” said Sarah Mann, Lecturer at NKU’s College of Informatics.

Tiffani Pelcha is one of the five inmates who graduated from the Introduction of Business Computing course.

“People automatically do have their opinions about people that are incarcerated or addicts and there’s nothing we can do about that but persevere and try to rise above and I feel like this program helps, you know, with that,” Pelcha said.

She and the other inmate graduates expressed what it felt like to have NKU faculty rooting for their success and being given a chance.

“A lot of people look at us as though we’re failures as though we’re never going to succeed, we’re going to come out of here and we’re going to just do it again and it’s the same situation every time—a lot of recidivism. We’re trying to reduce the cycle of recidivism,” said Kari Fellinger, one of the graduates.

Roxanne Birdsall, who is also an inmate graduate, expressed a similar sentiment.

“The idea of giving inmates, like myself, the tools we need to create a better life for ourselves is really a missing link that I think other places around the country could implement to better us and better the communities around us,” Birdsall said.

Birdsall says she wants to continue her education at NKU and wants to pursue an accounting degree.

The graduates were able to celebrate with family and friends who were there in support. There were tears and countless hugs were embraced.

“Oh, you know, I’m just so proud of her and that she’s doing something good with her life now and it’s going to continue,” shared Ida Dooley, Pelcha’s family friend.

Hamilton County Courthouse Judge Robert Goerning offered these words of encouragement to the graduating class:

“The world needs your strength. The world needs your compassion. The world needs your very unique stories.”

Five inmates from River City Correctional Facility graduated from NKU's Introduction to...
Five inmates from River City Correctional Facility graduated from NKU's Introduction to Business Computing.(WXIX)

The women graduating from the program were beaming with joy, and confidence, and said this opportunity gave them hope for a better tomorrow.

Additionally, the women will receive three NKU college credits for completing the course.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Here is everything you need to know before heading to the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend in...
Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows
A Middletown City Schools staff member was shot and killed in Puerto Rico over the weekend,...
Middletown school staff member dies in Puerto Rico
Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift

Latest News

Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory for Most of Tri-State
Entertainment Junction celebrating Christmas in July
The official Eras Tour merch truck arrived in Cincinnati on Wednesday morning.
What to know about Taylor Swift’s merchandise trucks so you ‘never go out of style’
Linda Schiering, 75, was driving on Pawnee Drive when she failed to stop at a stop sign while...
Coroner: 75-year-old driver dies 10 days after crash