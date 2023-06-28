River City Correctional Facility inmates graduate from NKU program

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of inmates from the River City Correctional Facility completed a course through a partnership with Northern Kentucky University that will help them succeed after incarceration.

Students in the program learn about computer software, Microsoft Office, budgeting and mastering the art of resume-making.

“The goal is to help these students, to help these ladies prepare to re-enter the workforce in the area and sharpen their skills,” said Sarah Mann, Lecturer at NKU’s College of Informatics.

Tiffani Pelcha is one of the five inmates who graduated from the Introduction of Business Computing course.

“People automatically do have their opinions about people that are incarcerated or addicts and there’s nothing we can do about that but persevere and try to rise above and I feel like this program helps, you know, with that,” Pelcha said.

She and the other inmate graduates expressed what it felt like to have NKU faculty rooting for their success and being given a chance.

“A lot of people look at us as though we’re failures as though we’re never going to succeed, we’re going to come out of here and we’re going to just do it again and it’s the same situation every time—a lot of recidivism. We’re trying to reduce the cycle of recidivism,” said Kari Fellinger, one of the graduates.

Roxanne Birdsall, who is also an inmate graduate, expressed a similar sentiment.

“The idea of giving inmates, like myself, the tools we need to create a better life for ourselves is really a missing link that I think other places around the country could implement to better us and better the communities around us,” Birdsall said.

Birdsall says she wants to continue her education at NKU and wants to pursue an accounting degree.

The graduates were able to celebrate with family and friends who were there in support. There were tears and countless hugs were embraced.

“Oh, you know, I’m just so proud of her and that she’s doing something good with her life now and it’s going to continue,” shared Ida Dooley, Pelcha’s family friend.

Hamilton County Courthouse Judge Robert Goerning offered these words of encouragement to the graduating class:

“The world needs your strength. The world needs your compassion. The world needs your very unique stories.”

Five inmates from River City Correctional Facility graduated from NKU's Introduction to Business Computing. (WXIX)

The women graduating from the program were beaming with joy, and confidence, and said this opportunity gave them hope for a better tomorrow.

Additionally, the women will receive three NKU college credits for completing the course.

