Some business owners are using fog machines to smoke out burglars

Some Chicago business owners are turning to fog machines to smoke out thieves who break into their stores. (Credit: WBBM via CNN Newsource)
By WBBM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) - Some business owners in Chicago are turning to special fog machines that might smoke out thieves who break into their stores.

Theft has been a problem plaguing businesses in Chicago for years, but Mike Egel said he believes he has a solution.

Egel is with DensityUSA, the company behind a fog machine being used to deter thieves.

Their non-toxic, no grime fog technology is “successfully” being used across the world, he says, but it has just been rolled out in the U.S.

“So our line is warn, alert, repel, and the repel actually works,” Egel said.

In Chicago, theft and robbery are up this year. Theft is the highest since 2019 and robbery is the highest since 2018.

The basic model of the fog machine runs around $7,000.

“It will fill up about 1,000 square feet in roughly 16 seconds,” Egel said.

One business owner said having the machine, even though she has not had to use it, gives her “peace of mind.”

“I sleep better,” she said.

