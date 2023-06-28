Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Special memorial in the works for 3 Clermont County brothers killed

By Kendall Hyde
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A special memorial to remember three young Clermont County brothers will soon be placed at a place they loved - the baseball field.

Seven-year-old Clayton Doerman and 4-year-old Hunter Doerman were described as young standouts on the diamond and their younger brother, 3-year-old Chase Doerman, was following in their footsteps.

The New Richmond Baseball League’s field was a special place for the siblings and that’s what motivated Rick Gabbert to create a special bench in their honor.

“[The idea] was actually brought up through my Facebook,” recalls Gabbard. “I just completed a bench for my mother and father-in-law’s anniversary as a gift and a lady contacted me and said, ‘Hey, you ought to do a bench and dedicate it to the boys down in New Richmond.”

The three brothers were killed on June 15 outside their home by their father, 32-year-old Chad Doerman, according to the Clermont County’s Prosecutors Office.

Gabbard, a retired Franklin firefighter, says for the past 10 years he’s spent his free time watching his two grandkids and building creative things for people.

The suggestion to make a bench dedicated to the Doerman brothers was a no-brainer, he said, and he turned to Facebook for help.

“If anyone out there knows how or who to get in touch with Doreman family, I would like to make and donate a memorial bench at their (New Richmond) baseball park in honor of these young boys. Please feel free to share my information and have them either reach out to me, or I can reach out to them if had their info,” his Facebook post reads.

His post was seen by New Richmond Youth Associations President Kristin Bennett.

“We spoke this morning and right now, we’re just trying to figure out what the plan is moving forward when we work on the improvements for the field that we’re dedicating to the boys,” explained Bennett.

Bennett says they’re looking to dedicate field No. 4 to the Doerman boys.

“[Field No. 4] is the last field that Clayton played on and it’s also the field that we held our memorial on Sunday,” Bennett said.

Gabbard and Bennett say they don’t plan on starting the bench or any dedication efforts until they get in contact with the family for their input.

In the meantime, Gabbard is already brainstorming some other ideas.

“A baseball with some halos and angel wings with their names and jersey numbers on it,” Gabbard describes. “Also, whatever else they like, I have machines that will do laser printing so I can put their images on there if they want that.”

Gabbard says he expects to start on the bench in July and thinks it could be done in a few weeks.

Three Clermont County Brothers Killed
Brothers killed in Clermont County remembered as loving, funny boys by coaches
Three brothers - ages 3, 4 and 7 - were killed by their father, prosecutor says
‘It’s a visual I’ll never forget’: Neighbor describes scene where 3 brothers killed
Three bears were placed outside the home on Laurel Lindale Road where the prosecutor's office...
Father sitting outside, rifle next to him after 3 sons killed, video shows
Chad Doerman, 32, is now charged with three counts of aggravated murder, according to the...
Classmate reacts to news that Clermont County man is accused of killing young sons
Chad Doerman, 32, tears up as Clermont chief prosecutor describes how he planned and executed...
$200K raised for family of brothers killed in Clermont County triple murder
All three boys were killed Thursday by their father in New Richmond, according to Clermont...
Dad lined sons up, executed them with rifle, prosecutor says
Chad Doerman

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Suspect arrested after man found shot to death near Hamilton bar
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Swifties are coming: Cincinnati leaders unveil plan for big weekend

Latest News

Michael Crawford uploaded the nude photo of the developmentally delayed man to Facebook and...
No jail time for ex-corrections officer who took nude photo of developmentally delayed man in gym bathroom
Family of teen stabbed to death demands answers 11 years later
Family of Chelsea Johnson demanding justice 11 years after her murder
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Suspect arrested after man found shot to death near Hamilton bar
A Middletown City Schools staff member was shot and killed in Puerto Rico over the weekend,...
Middletown school staff member dies in Puerto Rico