Special memorial in the works for 3 Clermont County brothers killed

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A special memorial to remember three young Clermont County brothers will soon be placed at a place they loved - the baseball field.

Seven-year-old Clayton Doerman and 4-year-old Hunter Doerman were described as young standouts on the diamond and their younger brother, 3-year-old Chase Doerman, was following in their footsteps.

The New Richmond Baseball League’s field was a special place for the siblings and that’s what motivated Rick Gabbert to create a special bench in their honor.

“[The idea] was actually brought up through my Facebook,” recalls Gabbard. “I just completed a bench for my mother and father-in-law’s anniversary as a gift and a lady contacted me and said, ‘Hey, you ought to do a bench and dedicate it to the boys down in New Richmond.”

The three brothers were killed on June 15 outside their home by their father, 32-year-old Chad Doerman, according to the Clermont County’s Prosecutors Office.

Gabbard, a retired Franklin firefighter, says for the past 10 years he’s spent his free time watching his two grandkids and building creative things for people.

The suggestion to make a bench dedicated to the Doerman brothers was a no-brainer, he said, and he turned to Facebook for help.

“If anyone out there knows how or who to get in touch with Doreman family, I would like to make and donate a memorial bench at their (New Richmond) baseball park in honor of these young boys. Please feel free to share my information and have them either reach out to me, or I can reach out to them if had their info,” his Facebook post reads.

His post was seen by New Richmond Youth Associations President Kristin Bennett.

“We spoke this morning and right now, we’re just trying to figure out what the plan is moving forward when we work on the improvements for the field that we’re dedicating to the boys,” explained Bennett.

Bennett says they’re looking to dedicate field No. 4 to the Doerman boys.

“[Field No. 4] is the last field that Clayton played on and it’s also the field that we held our memorial on Sunday,” Bennett said.

Gabbard and Bennett say they don’t plan on starting the bench or any dedication efforts until they get in contact with the family for their input.

In the meantime, Gabbard is already brainstorming some other ideas.

“A baseball with some halos and angel wings with their names and jersey numbers on it,” Gabbard describes. “Also, whatever else they like, I have machines that will do laser printing so I can put their images on there if they want that.”

Gabbard says he expects to start on the bench in July and thinks it could be done in a few weeks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.