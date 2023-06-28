Contests
Springboro police officer saves disabled man from battery fire

The man and his rescuer were hospitalized but are expected to recover.
By Simone Jameson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Springboro police officer rescued a man last Friday from his burning bedroom after police say the man’s battery-operated wheelchair exploded.

The incident was caught on the officer’s bodycam video.

The fire happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Heath Martin, a 20-year veteran of the Springboro Police Department, was first to the scene and rescued the 36-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, from a back bedroom of the home.

“Good Samaritan... not only was it his job, but he was right on it,” neighbor Laura Jones said. “In my experience, all of the first responders in the Springboro area are right on it. Thank goodness they are... Otherwise, it would’ve been a different outcome.”

Both Martin and the 36-year-old were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tri-State woman freed after murdering her father in 2017
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
