Teen arrested for May OTR shooting that injured 3 juveniles, adult, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A teenager has been arrested in connection with the May 31 shooting that injured three juveniles and an adult in Over-the-Rhine.

A 16-year-old is facing eight counts of felonious assault following his arrest on June 21, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The shooting happened on East McMicken Avenue near Lang Street beside Grant Park around 4:30 p.m. on May 31, police said.

Three juveniles ages 10, 14 and 15, were walking down the street when they were shot, Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge explained that day at the scene.

A man in his 20s was also shot. Police do not believe the man was with the juveniles when the gunfire began.

All four victims were expected to be ok, police said previously.

More than 59 evidence placards sat on the ground along McMicken for more than two hours. Not all of them indicated shell casings.

Police released photos and videos of a vehicle they suspected was involved in the quadruple shooting. (Warning -- Video might be disturbing for some)

Officers later found that vehicle, a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata, the day after the shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Now, exactly four weeks after the quadruple shooting, police announced they arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the crime.

Cincinnati police said the investigation into the May 31 shooting is ongoing.

Call District One’s Investigative Unit at 513-352-3505 if you have information.

