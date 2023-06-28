Tri-State ‘Swiftie’ fighting to hold Ticketmaster accountable for ticket sale scandal

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Only three days before Taylor Swift takes the stage at Paycor Stadium, where she’ll perform in front of more than 130,000 fans across two concerts.

But some had a harder time getting tickets or were completely shut out, including one Tri-State woman who is part of a lawsuit suing Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation.

“I just feel like the monopoly needs to stop,” Pam Thaxton said.

Thaxton is among thousands who waited hours to get tickets for Swift’s “Era’s Tour.” Like many verified TIcketmaster fans, she was passed over despite waiting hours in the queue. Her unavailing effort ended with a message that said the website could not process her request.

“It went from 2,000, from 1,000, to 500, to, ‘You’re next,’ so I had to pull over and tried to buy tickets, and it said, ‘Another fan got them before you,’” Thaxton said. “So then I tried the more expensive tickets... $400, $549, $749... I’m like, two tickets will be fine. Nothing.”

Ticketmaster did send an apology tweet after the issue surfaced in November 2022. But in December, more than 350 Swifties across the country, including some in the Tri-STate, filed a lawsuit against TIcketmaster and Live Nation for “unlawful conduct” during the ticket sales.

The lawsuit claims the entities went against antitrust laws and fraudulently inflated ticket prices.

“They should have done this years ago, because it’s nothing new,” Thaxton said. “They have had a monopoly for years on the market, and it’s just time.”

Jennifer Kinder heads Kinder Law PLLC, which is representing many Swifties in the case. She says the verified fan sale, set up for most Swift fans to get a ticket, was “set up for failure” and virtually impossible to use.

The first hearing in the case happened in March, where the judge set a deadline for Ticketmaster to produce information Kinder calls “nominal.”

“We will be arguing that we should not be forced into arbitration and we need additional information,” she said.

While Kinder also suffered ticket issues herself, she’s glad to be able to fight for others who won’t be able to go to the concert.

