Unhealthy Air Quality Advisory for Most of Tri-State

Wildfire haze should stick around through the rest of the week
By Frank Marzullo and Oliver Moster
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will see increasing clouds through the day today over the afternoon, all underneath haze from the wildfire smoke. An important distinction to make is that you would not be breathing in smoke itself, the smoke just keeps more particles like pollen trapped in the lower atmosphere.

Most of the Tri-State is under Unhealthy air conditions so try to avoid doing any heavy physical activities outside, especially if you are part of a group that is sensitive to air quality. An important distinction to make is that you would not be breathing in smoke itself, the smoke just keeps more particles trapped in the lower atmosphere. Even though it will be hazy most of the day, the sun will still be peaking through and we will have a high UV index as well today.

Thursday sees mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers and storms in some areas, with high humidity in areas that won’t have showers. Hazy conditions will still be sticking in the area through the end of the week as well. There is still some pop-up chances for showers through the day on Friday, with a high reaching 90 in some parts of the area and humid conditions through the Tri-State.

There are shower chances both Saturday and Sunday, with a band of precipitation rolling through the Tri-State Saturday afternoon that could bring some thunderstorms and will bring cooler temperatures for the start of next week.

We start the week with temperatures back in the lower 80s but they are expected to work their way back into the mid 80s on Independence Day under partly cloudy skies.

