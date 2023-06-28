What to know about Taylor Swift’s merchandise trucks so you ‘never go out of style’

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Taylor Swift’s merchandise trucks will start rolling into Cincinnati any day now. Your first chance to buy that blue crewneck and other concert-exclusive gems will be Thursday, but you’ll have to navigate through possibly thousands of other fans to get your hands on any.

About 62,000 people will be screaming along to “All Too Well” both nights, and many more will likely show up to Paycor Stadium and The Banks to get in on the excitement.

“People are very, very passionate. That’s one thing that’s for sure come through is that her fans are incredibly passionate and will do anything they can possibly do to even just hear the show,” Duane Haring, the director of stadium and event operations at Paycor Stadium, said.

Here’s what fans should know if they want to purchase concert memorabilia from Swift’s merchandise trucks this week, according to Haring.

Where will Taylor Swift’s merchandise trucks be located in Cincinnati?

The merchandise trucks will be parked on Race Street, just before the Andrew J. Brady Music Center, located at 25 Race St.

On Wednesday, the Taylor Swift merchandise truck was already spotted making its way into Cincinnati.

Sales will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and the queue will officially open at 8 a.m. The trucks will then stay open until 7 p.m. Sales begin at noon on Friday and Saturday, and will stay open until 11 p.m. or midnight.

Only cashless payments are accepted, so bring those debit and credit cards.

Haring said organizers know fans will start lining up long before sales start. He said safety should be everyone’s top priority, so stay on sidewalks and don’t block the roadways.

Where should I line up for Taylor Swift merch?

The front of the line will begin on the sidewalk along Race Street, turn east onto W. Freedom Way and go south down E. Ted Berry Way. Then, the que changes based on whether you’re lining up Thursday morning or Friday and Saturday.

Here’s a map of where organizers say fans should line up:

Should I bring anything if I’m waiting in line?

Plan on lining up in the wee morning hours? I have advice for you as a die-hard Swiftie who has waited about eight hours for limited release Taylor Swift records:

Bring a camp chair and blanket. Regardless of the weather, I promise you’ll eventually get cold.

Take a backpack with water, coffee, energy drinks and snacks. It’s important to stay hydrated, fed and awake.

Grab books, a power bank, a tablet, a pack of cards or anything else to keep yourself awake and entertained.

Make sure you have a really good attitude. We all want merch, so be willing to save someone’s place in line if they have to use the bathroom or grab something from their car. Swifties looking out for other Swifties is a beautiful thing.

Don’t forget your wallet! No one wants to get to the front of the line only to realize they don’t have their wallet.

Haring said you can take your bags and chairs with you in line as long as you’re not officially on Paycor Stadium property.

Do I have to have a concert ticket to get concert merch?

No. The trucks are open to the public.

Where should I park?

There’s no designated parking for merchandise sales, so “you’re on your own kid.” But the website Parkopedia can help you compare parking prices and locations Downtown.

Is this the only way to get concert merchandise?

No. Merch will also be on sale inside the concert venue after the gates open. You should expect long lines there, too.

Plenty of fans will be able to get the merch they want at the concert, but be warned: There’s only a limited number of sizes and items at each show. Some fans online who waited to get merchandise at the last minute say they couldn’t find their size or the coveted item they wanted.

