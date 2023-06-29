17 Greater Cincinnati projects win millions in Ohio tax credits

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A pipeline of local projects won crucial state money Thursday in the latest round of the Ohio historic tax credit program.

The OHTC program doled out $12.7 million across 17 adaptive reuse projects in southwest Ohio out of a total $50.5 million distributed across the state.

St. Mark’s Church in Evanston won $2 million in credits to rehabilitate the building into an event and business space with a teaching laboratory. The total project is expected to cost $21.8 million.

The Anthony Wayne building in downtown Hamilton will undergo a $16.5 million renovation into a 54-room boutique Hilton hotel with a ground-floor restaurant. Dubbed the Well House Hotel, the project received $1.65 million.

A vacant high-rise in downtown Middletown, formerly home to the Middletown Building & Deposit Association, will be converted into 21 market-rate apartments with ground-floor commercial space. The project, expected to cost $8.3 million, received $1.6 million in credits.

Three apartment rehabs on Vine Street on Over-the-Rhine won $250,000 each in credits. Part of 3CDC’s Findlay Flats project, the rehabs will bring 24 new apartments and three restaurant spaces to the rapidly developing northern Liberties.

Nearby, the $47 million Findlay Parkside project, which promises to rehab 20 mostly vacant buildings into 65 apartments, received $4.6 million in state money. Model Group’s capital stack for the project also includes $8 million in federal tax credits and $2.3 million in neighborhood TIF funds.

Three rehab projects in Evanston received $250,000 each with the goal of returning 26 apartments and commercial space to the historic neighborhood riven by interstate construction. The projects aim to fulfill a goal of the 2019 Evanston Neighborhood Plan, which envisioned a mixed-use business district on Montgomery Road north of I-71.

Avondale’s vacant La Ventura building, where a planned renovation will add 23 apartments at a cost of $1.3 million, won $240,750 in state money.

“Ohio’s history is rich with innovation,” Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday announcing the OHTC funding round. “Many of these buildings were once home to the factories, shops, and offices that drove Ohio forward, and they still have a place in Ohio’s future. We are excited to help revive these historic structures so they can once again be a valuable part of their communities.”

But multiple huge projects in Downtown Cincinnati lost out. The Carew Tower, whose new owners plan to convert it into apartments and condos, asked for $10 million (the largest a project can receive) and was denied.

The Gwynne Building, which received $7.3 million across two previous OHTC funding rounds for conversion into a boutique hotel at a total cost of $163 million, applied to increase its total credits to the $10 million threshold. It was denied as well.

The Fourth and Walnut Center, formerly called the First National Bank Building, also applied for $10 million in OHTC credits without success. The vacant building sits prominently one block south of the Mercantile Building and Mercantile Center, which are currently undergoing a $130 million residential conversion. Plans to turn the Fourth and Walnut Center into a hotel surfaced in 2016 and appeared in motion as recently as 2021, when the building was marketed for sale.

The Cincinnati Club, which is slated for a $45 million conversion into 45 apartments, failed to receive the $5 million credits for which it asked.

3CDC requested and was denied $5 million for the renovation of the Chong building on Race Street, where brick removal uncovered a Victorian edifice in 2021.

Another round of OHTC funding will be announced in December.

