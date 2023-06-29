Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Car crashing into Cleveland Clinic Police cruiser, pedestrians caught on camera

The crash hospitalized the Cleveland Clinic officer
By Rachel Vadaj, Brian Koster and Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Surveillance video of a car crashing into a Cleveland Clinic Police cruiser on its way to a carjacking, and several pedestrians getting ready to cross the sidewalk, has been released.

A Cleveland Clinic officer was responding to reports of a hospital employee’s car being stolen when a car crashed into their cruiser, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The incident occurred approximately at 3:30 p.m. on June 14.

The Cleveland Clinic released the following statement about the incident on the day of the crash:

“Earlier this afternoon, Cleveland Clinic Police officers responded to reports of stolen vehicles from an employee parking lot on our main campus.

Following a collision on East 89th and Euclid Ave., one Cleveland Clinic officer was injured and is currently being treated at the hospital. No additional information on the officer’s condition is available at this time and this collision was not a result of a police pursuit.”

The officer suffered minor injuries, but has since been released.

Sources told 19 News that four males in the car that hit the cruiser all ran away after the crash.

Additionally, the suspect who was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV in the employee parking lot also took off running after the vehicle flipped over, sources told 19 News.

Longtime Councilman Michael Polensek, Chairman of Cleveland’s Safety Committee, tells 19 News,

“We’ve got to get this violent element off the street because they will kill you without a second thought, and you can see the damage they’re doing in this city. We’ve got to understand some bad hombres are running these streets and you got to get them off the street. There’s no substitution for men and women in blue patrolling our neighborhoods - we need more police on the street, and we are collectively trying to figure out how to bring that about,” Longtime Councilman Michael Polensek, Chairman of Cleveland’s Safety Committee, stated.

Councilman Polensek pointed out that the city council does not have the ability to hire and fire, it’s the responsibility of the mayor and the safety director to hire more police officers.

Below is 19 News’ previous coverage of the crash:

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. According to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist...
First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms possible Friday and Saturday
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati have reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist killed when bike crashed into Sharonville building identified, coroner says
As Ms. Wilma is recognized for her 50 years of service at the Skyline Chili in Covington, an...
Skyline says Covington location will stay open

Latest News

Superfan, Sophia Burke, was surprised when her friends gave her Taylor Swift tickets.
Swiftie superfan with rare genetic disorder surprised with tickets to Cincinnati show
Fans gearing up for Taylor Swift's concerts at Paycor Stadium
Fans get excited ahead of day 1 of 2 Taylor Swift concerts
Taylor Swift concert-goers reserved parking spots canceled last minute
Hamilton County dispatch confirmed a shooting occurred at 1:26 a.m. Friday.
Deputies respond to shooting in Springfield Township