Motorcyclist killed when bike crashed into Sharonville building identified, coroner say

Troopers say the momentum of the motorcycle was enough to crash through a wall and stop inside the vacant business.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a building in Sharonville Wednesday morning.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 63-year-old David McDonald.

The crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. near the Reading Road and US-42 intersection.

Sharonville police say McDonald was driving a black Harley Davidson when the motorcycle went off the road and crashed into a building on Reading Road.

The momentum of the motorcycle made it go through a wall and come to rest inside the vacant building, the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained.

Police say McDonald died upon impact.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Call OSP (513-777-0387) or Sharonville police (513-563-1147) if you have information about the crash.

