Everything you need to know ahead of Taylor Swift’s Queen City shows

By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Thousands of Taylor Swift fans will be heading to Paycor Stadium Friday and Saturday nights for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Swifties can dance like they are 22 at Taylor Swift-themed festivities leading up to the concerts, including a Taylor Swift Trivia Night at Rhinegeist, Swiftie Friendship Bracelets at Kenton County Public Library’s Covington branch, and a Killer Queen Pre-concert Party at The Banks.

But to avoid a nightmare dressed like a daydream this weekend, here is a list of everything you need to know ahead of the “Bad Blood” singer’s return to the Queen City.

What's the weather going to be like for the Taylor Swift concerts?
Friday Night Parking

  • No advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium (Reds game at 5:10 p.m.)
  • Central Riverfront Garage (CRG), East Garage, Broadway lot, and lot E will open at 9:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.
  • 1:00 p.m. – Lots A, B & D will open for parking sales.
  • 2:00 p.m. – UE Garage opened for UE parking pass holders only (no parking sales)

Saturday Night Parking

  • Advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium are available here
  • CRG, East Garage, Broadway lot, and lot E will open at 8:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders
  • 1:00 p.m. – Lots A, B & D will open for parking pass holders only
Swiftinnati: Complete coverage of Taylor Swift's Cincinnati concerts

Gates Opening

  • Gates will open on both nights at 4:30 p.m.
  • Taylor Swift VIP early entry will be at 3:30 p.m. at Gate E on both nights.
  • VIP1: It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package
  • VIP2: Karma Is My Boyfriend Package
  • Taylor Swift VIP entry at 4:30 p.m. at Gate E on both nights.
  • VIP3: I Remember It All Too Well Package
  • VIP4: …ready for it Package
  • VIP5: It’s A Love Story Package
  • Non-ticketed fans will not be permitted onto the Paycor Stadium plaza.

Family/Friend Drop Off and Pick Up

Family members and friends dropping off ticket holders are strongly encouraged to park and enjoy the festivities along The Banks until the show is over and take your family member/friend back home.

Alternate options include:

  • The south curb lane heading eastbound on Mehring Way between West Pete Rose Way and Central Ave.
  • The north curb lane on 2nd Street between Elm St. and Walnut St.

Rideshare

The dedicated Ride Share pick-up/drop-off lot will be Hilltop North, located west of Paycor Stadium, along Mehring Way (look for signage).

Street Closures: Friday and Saturday

  • Second Street Sidewalk - south side sidewalk closed between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 12 p.m. until 1AM
  • Elm Street - closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • Freedom Way - closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. (Closed from Rosa Parks to Marian Spencer at 10 a.m. for pre-party)
  • Race Street - closed south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • Rosa Parks Street - closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.
  • Marian Spencer Way - closed south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m.
  • Joe Nuxhall Way - closed south of Second Street after the start of the game

Concert Exit: Similar to an exit from Bengals games; will be put in place by 10 p.m.

  • Central Avenue - southbound closed south of Seventh Street
  • Third Street - eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
  • Walnut Street - closed south of Third Street
  • Gest Street - southbound closed south of Third Street

Mobile Tickets

Paycor Stadium officials are asking those attending the concerts to add their tickets to their mobile wallets ahead of the show for faster entry.

Clear Bag Policy

Here is a list of the approved bags to enter the stadium. There will be lockers on-site available to rent for non-approved items/bags.

Prohibited Items

Some items include backpacks, camera bags, fanny packs, and binocular cases. Click here for a full list of prohibited items.

Cashless stadium

Paycor Stadium is 100% cashless. Swifties who need to convert cash onto a card can do so at any of the two kiosks in section 122 or 149.

WiFi

Swifties can connect to the FreeJungleWifi when you arrive at the stadium.

Merchandise

The merchandise shop is on Race Street, south of Freedom Way, next to the Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Sales will resume at noon on Friday and Saturday and will stay open until 11 p.m. or midnight. There will be several points of sale for merchandise inside Paycor Stadium for both shows.

Water

Swifties may bring two unopened bottles of water per person.

