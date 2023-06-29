First Alert Weather Day: Storm risk Friday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a First Alert Weather day due to the risk of storms Friday afternoon.

The good news for those going to the Taylor Swift concert or the Reds game is that the storms will be out of the Tri-State by the time both events start but humidity will be high.

The window for storms is between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

However, with lots of tents and people downtown during midday wind damage could be an issue.

Concerns include damaging wind, heavy downpours, and vivid lightning.

Saturday rain is expected early then it will be dry.

Storm chances increase late Saturday night and could be around for the second half of the Taylor Swift concert.

