Longtime NKY coroner sentenced for illegal prescribing drugs

Former Kenton County Coroner Dr. David Suethloz.
Former Kenton County Coroner Dr. David Suethloz.(The Enquirer/Carrie Cochran)
By Jordan Vilines
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A longtime Kenton County coroner has been sentenced for illegally dispensing prescription drugs, including opioids.

Dr. David Suethloz will spend one year and one day in prison, a federal judge announced Thursday.

A federal jury previously convicted Suethloz on 12 separate counts of illegally distributing highly addictive opioids to his patients.

Suethloz worked at the Kenton County Coroner’s Office for more than 40 years. For 30 of those years, he worked as the coroner.

He also worked as a family physician for 45 years, most recently practicing in both Crescent Springs and Fort Wright.

In October 2021, the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency order suspending his medical license.

The board said Suethloz posed a “danger to the health, welfare and safety of his patients and the general public.”

Prosecutors say some of his patients were prescribed high doses of medications in dangerous combinations without justification.

His medical license had been restricted twice before following an investigation that found several of his patients received early refills of Xanax, oxycodone, and valium.

Some patients were reported to be filling their prescriptions at multiple pharmacies, and pill counts were not being monitored, according to court records.

Suethloz’s attorney says he plans to appeal the verdict, as soon as possible.

