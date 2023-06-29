‘Monster’ sentenced to 19 years in prison for child rape, sexual abuse, Ohio AG says

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A man, described as a “monster” by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will spend 19 years in prison for sexually abusing two children.

Clayton Collins, 26, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty to rape and gross sexual imposition and was sentenced Thursday, according to Yost.

Investigators say Collins sexually abused two children, one under the age of 10 and the other under the age of 13, in Highland County, the attorney general explained.

Within the filth of this crime, there is a reminder for all parents – talk to your children, watch their behaviors, and contact law enforcement if something seems off. As for this monster, Highland County is undoubtedly safer now that he is behind bars.

A grand jury indicted him in February.

The special prosecutions section with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.

Collins has already been in prison on an unrelated charge. He was convicted of failure to comply in Highland County last year.

As part of his sentence in the abuse case, Yost says Collins will have to register as a sex offender.

Should he be released from prison, Collins will be on probation for five years, the attorney general added.

