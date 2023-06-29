Peyton Manning, Cameron Diaz to make appearances at Kroger Wellness Festival

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NFL great Peyton Manning and actress Cameron Diaz are among the celebrities who will make an appearance at this year’s Kroger Wellness Festival.

The event, which Kroger says is the largest free health and wellness festival in America, returns to The Banks on Sept. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Festival attendees can experience fitness activities, panel discussions, cooking demos, exhibitions, classes, and live music across six stages. The full schedule will be released in August, according to Kroger.

On Sept. 23, Gatorade will host Peyton and Eli Manning for a special Q&A appearance at the festival.

Diaz will also make an appearance that day with celebrity chef Amana Freitag.

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams will also make an appearance presented by PepsiCo.

Headlining the Festival are two free concerts by Barenaked Ladies on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. and Flo Rida on Sept. 23 at 5 p.m

