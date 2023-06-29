Contests
Peyton Manning, Cameron Diaz to make appearances at Kroger Wellness Festival

FILE - Former Indianapolis Colts player Peyton Manning holds up his Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative ring during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Indianapolis. The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game. The new event will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. Manning and his Omaha Productions company will help shape programming and promote the event’s content throughout the week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - NFL great Peyton Manning and actress Cameron Diaz are among the celebrities who will make an appearance at this year’s Kroger Wellness Festival.

The event, which Kroger says is the largest free health and wellness festival in America, returns to The Banks on Sept. 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Festival attendees can experience fitness activities, panel discussions, cooking demos, exhibitions, classes, and live music across six stages. The full schedule will be released in August, according to Kroger.

On Sept. 23, Gatorade will host Peyton and Eli Manning for a special Q&A appearance at the festival.

Diaz will also make an appearance that day with celebrity chef Amana Freitag.

Tennis champion and entrepreneur Venus Williams will also make an appearance presented by PepsiCo.

Headlining the Festival are two free concerts by Barenaked Ladies on Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. and Flo Rida on Sept. 23 at 5 p.m

