Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Rescuers save kitten trapped in large underground electrical pipe

An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.
An 8-week-old kitten was rescued after it got trapped in an underground pipe.(San Diego Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - First responders came to the rescue of a kitten who found itself trapped in a large underground pipe.

According to the San Diego Humane Society, the 8-week-old kitten got stuck in a large electrical pipe Monday afternoon in an Otay Mesa neighborhood.

Officials said a construction worker near the scene initially heard loud meowing but could not find where the noise was coming from, and that’s when a humane officer was called.

The officer also contacted firefighters and the electric and gas company for assistance.

Rescuers said they eventually spotted the animal in the pipe and came up with a plan to help get it out safely.

The team said they ran a small hose into the other end of the pipe and used the water to gently slide the kitten out.

The kitten, which has since been named Cactus, was taken to the shelter where veterinarians said the animal is doing well after being rescued.

Cal Fire San Diego Captain Rudy Hernandez said his team plans to make Cactus the station’s cat once it is ready for adoption.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist crashes into Sharonville building, dies upon impact, police say
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
A view of fireworks after a baseball between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds,...
Cincinnati is the top-trending Airbnb destination worldwide for July 4th weekend

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to toss out defamation claims by columnist
A woman was chased by a hammerhead shark while paddleboarding.
‘I can’t believe that happened to me’: Woman chased by hammerhead shark while paddleboarding
Utility workers use a series of umbrellas as they attempt to stay in the shade while working on...
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering much of the South and Midwest
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. According to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist...
First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms possible Friday and Saturday
FILE - Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news conference in Washington, May 16,...
Ex-Roman Catholic cardinal, now 92, is not competent to stand trial in sex abuse case, expert says