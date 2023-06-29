Skyline says Covington location will stay open

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Skyline Chili lovers in Covington rejoice! Your Skyline will remain open.

The announcement was made Thursday as Wilma Mounce-Popp, also known as Ms. Wilma, was honored for 50 years of table service to customers at the Covington Skyline.

Ms. Wilma was surprised with a celebration at the restaurant, located at the corner of 3rd and Philadelphia.

“Today we honor Ms. Wilma. She has dedicated her career to serving people. In fact, many of our guests came to view her as part of their family,” Skyline’s CEO Dick Williams said. “Her hard work, dedication and commitment are great examples of customer care in any industry, especially in food service.”

Covington Mayor Joseph Meyer also proclaimed June 29, 2023, as “Ms. Wilma Day”.

The proclamation says, in part, that Ms. Wilma has become “an integral part of the Skyline family and the fabric of Covington.”

After the proclamation was read, the celebration ended with the announcement that the Covington Skyline will remain open.

One Holland Restaurant Group, a Skyline Chili franchise partner, is taking ownership of the location

