Suspect makes serious mistake while trying to elude police

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - New dash-camera video shows a high-speed police chase through Wester Chester.

Police the suspect made one massive mistake while trying to get away from officers which led to his arrest.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown breaks down the video and how the driver ended up getting caught.

Police the suspect made one massive mistake while trying to get away from officers which led to his arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.