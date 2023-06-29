CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In honor of Taylor Swift coming to Cincinnati this weekend, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is offering Swifties a deal that will leave them Enchanted.

From Thursday into Sunday, the Zoo is offering $13 admission for Swifties to kick off this not-so Cruel Summer.

Fans can either dress in their best Taylor Swift Style, show their Eras Tour ticket or wear their merch to prove that they are LOVERS of the popular singer-songwriter.

Since Karma is a cat, the zoo has created a Swiftie-themed map of all of the cat exhibits, including the cheetah encounter with Tommy T. or pride rock to see the Zoo’s Dear John, the African lion.

The Taylor Swift-filled Wonderland will also have a specialty cocktail called Lavender Haze a gin-based drink mixed with lemonade and lavender syrup and topped off with a lemon wheel garnish.

Customers can find an Eras-themed Cincinnati Zoo shirt for sale at the gift shop, featuring a few of the zoo’s All Too Well-known animals, such as the Fearless hippo family or one of the Gorgeous giraffes.

The Cincinnati Zoo recently got the Big Reputation of being the greenest zoo in the nation and is home to approximately 2,000 animals.

To find out more or to purchase tickets for The Best Day, visit the zoo’s website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.