Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Taylor Swift ‘Lovers’ can enjoy discounted admission to the Cincinnati Zoo

Swifties can enjoy $13 admission to the Cincinnati Zoo from Thursday all the way into Sunday.
Swifties can enjoy $13 admission to the Cincinnati Zoo from Thursday all the way into Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In honor of Taylor Swift coming to Cincinnati this weekend, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is offering Swifties a deal that will leave them Enchanted.

From Thursday into Sunday, the Zoo is offering $13 admission for Swifties to kick off this not-so Cruel Summer.

Fans can either dress in their best Taylor Swift Style, show their Eras Tour ticket or wear their merch to prove that they are LOVERS of the popular singer-songwriter.

Since Karma is a cat, the zoo has created a Swiftie-themed map of all of the cat exhibits, including the cheetah encounter with Tommy T. or pride rock to see the Zoo’s Dear John, the African lion.

The Taylor Swift-filled Wonderland will also have a specialty cocktail called Lavender Haze a gin-based drink mixed with lemonade and lavender syrup and topped off with a lemon wheel garnish.

Customers can find an Eras-themed Cincinnati Zoo shirt for sale at the gift shop, featuring a few of the zoo’s All Too Well-known animals, such as the Fearless hippo family or one of the Gorgeous giraffes.

Cincinnati Zoo Eras-themed t-shirt

The Cincinnati Zoo recently got the Big Reputation of being the greenest zoo in the nation and is home to approximately 2,000 animals.

To find out more or to purchase tickets for The Best Day, visit the zoo’s website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist crashes into Sharonville building, dies upon impact, police say
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
A view of fireworks after a baseball between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds,...
Cincinnati is the top-trending Airbnb destination worldwide for July 4th weekend
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Buying Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch
Buying Taylor Swift Eras Tour merch
Patients make Taylor Swift friendship bracelets
Patients make Taylor Swift friendship bracelets
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati brings back outdoor concerts
Here’s how you can get Hard Rock Casino concert tickets for the low
What to Wear to the Eras Tour from Cincinnati Premium Outlets