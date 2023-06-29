Tri-State Planet Fitness clubs offer free admission due to poor air quality

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Planet Fitness across the Greater Cincinnati Area is offering free admission to everyone starting Thursday and going into Sunday due to the unhealthy air quality.

Nineteen Planet Fitness gyms are opening their doors to whoever wants to workout so they don’t have to outside.

“With 19 Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Cincinnati area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” Midwest Brands CEO Mike Hamilton said. “As the leading fitness provider in the Cincinnati area, we want to make sure we are responding appropriately to this situation. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits.”

Here is a list of Tri-State Planet Fitness gyms participating:

Fairfield - 8740 Michael Ln., Fairfield, OH

Colerain - 9345 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH

Tri-County - 11755 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH

Finneytown - 8501 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH

Western Hill - 6186 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH

Harrison - 10515 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH

Oakley - 4503 Marburg Ave., Cincinnati, OH

Eastgate - 4400 Eastgate Square Dr., Cincinnati, OH

The Banks - 145 Second St., Cincinnati, OH

Middletown - 3461 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH

Hamilton - 702 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH

West Chester Township - 7481 Foster Ln., West Chester Township, OH

Milford - 1075 State Route 28, Milford, OH

Mason - 9966 Kings Auto Mall Rd., Cincinnati, OH

Lawrenceburg - 401 W Eads Pkwy., Lawrenceburg, IN

Newport - 82 Carothers Rd., Newport, KY

Florence - 8000 Mall Rd., Florence, KY

Ft. Wright - 470 Viewpoint Dr., Fort Wright, KY

Alexandria - 7009 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY

The unhealthy air quality in the Tri-State stems from the amount of smoke traveling from Canada after multiple wildfires broke out in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

During an unhealthy air quality alert day, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency encourages those who are active, have respiratory illnesses, and children should avoid being outside for long periods of time.

On Wednesday, the air quality index reached a high of 183 at 8 a.m., according to the Southwest Ohio Air Agency.

While that number has decreased since then the air quality on Thursday at 8 a.m. reported a high of 175.

Air Quality Index Level of Health Concern 0 - 50 Good 51 - 100 Moderate 101 - 150 Unhealthy 201 - 300 Very Unhealthy 300 - 500+ Hazardous

For more information on the current air quality and the the forecast, visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency’s website.

