Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Tri-State Planet Fitness clubs offer free admission due to poor air quality

Nineteen Planet Fitness gyms are opening their doors to whoever wants to workout so they don’t...
Nineteen Planet Fitness gyms are opening their doors to whoever wants to workout so they don’t have to outside.(James Moses | ©2020 BisigImpactGroup / moses)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Planet Fitness across the Greater Cincinnati Area is offering free admission to everyone starting Thursday and going into Sunday due to the unhealthy air quality.

Nineteen Planet Fitness gyms are opening their doors to whoever wants to workout so they don’t have to outside.

“With 19 Planet Fitness clubs in and around the Cincinnati area, we want to make sure those who normally exercise outdoors have a safe option to avoid unhealthy air quality levels,” Midwest Brands CEO Mike Hamilton said. “As the leading fitness provider in the Cincinnati area, we want to make sure we are responding appropriately to this situation. We hope this free access gives everyone the opportunity to exercise safely and continue their healthy habits.”

Here is a list of Tri-State Planet Fitness gyms participating:

  • Fairfield - 8740 Michael Ln., Fairfield, OH
  • Colerain - 9345 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati, OH
  • Tri-County - 11755 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati, OH
  • Finneytown - 8501 Winton Rd., Cincinnati, OH
  • Western Hill - 6186 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH
  • Harrison - 10515 Harrison Ave., Harrison, OH
  • Oakley - 4503 Marburg Ave., Cincinnati, OH
  • Eastgate - 4400 Eastgate Square Dr., Cincinnati, OH
  • The Banks - 145 Second St., Cincinnati, OH
  • Middletown - 3461 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH
  • Hamilton - 702 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH
  • West Chester Township - 7481 Foster Ln., West Chester Township, OH
  • Milford - 1075 State Route 28, Milford, OH
  • Mason - 9966 Kings Auto Mall Rd., Cincinnati, OH
  • Lawrenceburg - 401 W Eads Pkwy., Lawrenceburg, IN
  • Newport - 82 Carothers Rd., Newport, KY
  • Florence - 8000 Mall Rd., Florence, KY
  • Ft. Wright - 470 Viewpoint Dr., Fort Wright, KY
  • Alexandria - 7009 Alexandria Pike, Alexandria, KY
Air Quality Alert extended to Thursday as Canadian wildfires continue

The unhealthy air quality in the Tri-State stems from the amount of smoke traveling from Canada after multiple wildfires broke out in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta.

During an unhealthy air quality alert day, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency encourages those who are active, have respiratory illnesses, and children should avoid being outside for long periods of time.

On Wednesday, the air quality index reached a high of 183 at 8 a.m., according to the Southwest Ohio Air Agency.

While that number has decreased since then the air quality on Thursday at 8 a.m. reported a high of 175.

Air Quality IndexLevel of Health Concern
0 - 50Good
51 - 100Moderate
101 - 150Unhealthy
201 - 300Very Unhealthy
300 - 500+Hazardous

For more information on the current air quality and the the forecast, visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist crashes into Sharonville building, dies upon impact, police say
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
A view of fireworks after a baseball between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds,...
Cincinnati is the top-trending Airbnb destination worldwide for July 4th weekend

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day has been called for Friday afternoon. Concerns include damaging wind,...
First Alert Weather Day: Storm risk Friday afternoon
FILE - Former Indianapolis Colts player Peyton Manning holds up his Pro Football Hall of Fame...
Peyton Manning, Cameron Diaz to make appearances at Kroger Wellness Festival
Swifties can enjoy $13 admission to the Cincinnati Zoo from Thursday all the way into Sunday.
Taylor Swift ‘Lovers’ can enjoy discounted admission to the Cincinnati Zoo
Former Kenton County Coroner expected to be sentenced
Former Kenton County Coroner expected to be sentenced