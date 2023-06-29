Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Ways to tackle debt as credit card interest rates increase

Rising interest rates keeping some in debt longer
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Nearly 1 in 5 Americans say it will take them longer than planned to pay off their existing overall debt because of higher interest rates, according to NerdWallet’s 2023 Consumer Credit Card report.

NerdWallet’s credit cards expert Melissa Lambarena said more people are using “buy now, pay later” services to help them make purchase, as credit card rates increase.

The report found others are keeping their debt a secret, with almost a third of Americans saying they themselves don’t even know how big their debt is.

“In some cases, it’s that maybe they have regrets about financial decisions they made. So, there might be some shame attached to that,” Lambarena said. “Or in other cases it might be that maybe they just weren’t brought up to talk about money, so having those discussions feels unnatural.”

The average credit card APR is currently 24.53%, according to Forbes. This is one of the reasons Lambrena said it’s more expensive to pay off debt right now, leading people to stay in debt longer.

Lambrena urged consumers with credit card debt to make a plan to pay it off, offering several suggestions:

  • Consider consulting a professional credit counselor or a financial planner
  • Look for zero or low percentage balance transfer offers to help pay down balances more quickly
  • Think about a personal loan to consolidate debt

NerdWallet has many articles with further advice on how to pay down credit card debt such as:

How to Get Out of Credit Card Debt in 4 Steps

Dealing With Credit Card Debt: How to Get Debt-Free

Pay Off Debt: Tools and Tips

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist crashes into Sharonville building, dies upon impact, police say
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
A view of fireworks after a baseball between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds,...
Cincinnati is the top-trending Airbnb destination worldwide for July 4th weekend

Latest News

The July 2023 edition of National Geographic is for sale at a newsstand, Thursday, June 29,...
National Geographic will end newsstand sales of magazine next year, focus on subscriptions, digital
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
As Ms. Wilma is recognized for her 50 years of service at the Skyline Chili in Covington, an...
Skyline says Covington location will stay open
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he was was acquitted Thursday of felony...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. According to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of Tri-State