Woman accused of posing as student at three high schools

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high...
Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges after she allegedly posed as a student at three Boston high schools.(Source: WBZ via CNN)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOSTON (WBZ) - A Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly posing as a student at three Boston high schools.

Shelby Hewitt, 32, faces charges, including felony counts of forging documents. She is a former Department of Children and Families social worker.

Officials say during the 2022-23 school year, Hewitt attended Jeremiah E. Burke High School, Brighton High School and English High School. She’s accused of falsely enrolling using the student transfer process and multiple pseudonyms.

“This is a quite, it seems, elaborate and unusually intensive case of fraudulent activity,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said a district staff member found irregularities in the paperwork on file in mid-June, and the school immediately contacted police.

Hewitt has been ordered to stay away from the school district’s facilities. Police executed a search warrant at her home.

The investigation remains ongoing.

