Endangered missing adult alert issued by Lebanon Police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lebanon police are looking for a 74-year-old woman who is missing and considered endangered.

According to police, Patricia Whitaker walked away while at the Bob Evans on Stubbs Mill Road around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

She suffers from memory issues and law enforcement officials say they are concerned for her safety.

Whitaker was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and jeans.

She is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5′2″ and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police encourage people to call 911 if they see Whitaker.

