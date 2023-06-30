Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Amber Alert issued for 2 missing girls in Texas

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two...
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Thursday for two missing girls.

The Amber Alert lists both girls as an “abducted child.”

The girls are 14-year-old Willow Webb and 11-year-old Bonnie Webb. They were last seen near County Road 1408 outside the city limits of Athens, Texas.

Willow was wearing a colored shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen. She has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 75 pounds. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Bonnie was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans. She has blue eyes with brown hair. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 75 pounds.

Anyone with information about the girls is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 903-675-5128 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. According to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist...
First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms possible Friday and Saturday
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist killed when bike crashed into Sharonville building identified, coroner says
As Ms. Wilma is recognized for her 50 years of service at the Skyline Chili in Covington, an...
Skyline says Covington location will stay open
A judge unseals documents in the Delphi murders case.
Indiana man confessed to murders of teenage girls in phone call with his wife, documents say

Latest News

Cars were lit on fire amid violent clashes in the city of Nanterre, France, over the shooting...
France mobilizes tens of thousands of police to head off unrest after police fatally shot a teenager
Tracy Miller, right, died from a gunshot wound early Sunday, Hamilton police said.
Loved ones remember man shot to death in Hamilton
Covington police at a double shooting Friday night. One of the victims has since died.
Prosecutor: Juveniles targeted NKY man they murdered because he was Hispanic
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati have reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute