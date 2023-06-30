Contests
Cincinnati police prepare for Taylor Swift with a little roll call fun

By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police officers have a busy weekend ahead with Taylor Swift, the Reds and FC Cincinnati. But they’re looking to get in on the fun too and show the public the soft side of law enforcement.

FOX19′s Jason Maxwell has the story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

