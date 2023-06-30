Contests
Deputies respond to shooting in Springfield Township

Springfield Township shooting investigation underway
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A shooting broke out early Friday morning in Springfield Township.

Hamilton County dispatch confirmed that deputies responded to the intersection of Daly Road and Grenada Drive at 1:26 a.m.

Details are limited, but dispatch did not say if they have a suspect or not.

This is an ongoing investigation.

FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information is confirmed.

