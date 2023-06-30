‘Drop everything now:’ 54 Taylor Swift lyrics to use for your Cincy Eras Tour post
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taylor Swift is performing in the Queen City Friday and Saturday at Paycor Stadium - the moment many Tri-State Swifties have been waiting for.
An outfit, what to bring and the logistics of the concert have been a few of the topics fans have been talking about since Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off.
On Thursday, hundreds of fans stood in line for hours, wrapping the line around Second and Third Streets to get the Eras Tour merchandise they wanted (the blue crewneck primarily).
Now that most fans have gotten their merch, made the friendship bracelets and bought their Eras outfit, the only thing left to do is find the perfect caption for their social media post.
Here are 54 Taylor Swift lyrics that could make part of your Eras Tour content.
Lyrics that could relate to the weather
- Drop everything now, meet me in the pouring rain... “Sparks Fly” - Speak Now album
- And it’s like snow on the beach. Weird, but f*****g beautiful... “Snow On The Beach” - Midnights
- There’s something ‘bout the way the street looks when it’s just rained... “Fearless” - Fearless
- Suggestion: There’s something ‘bout the way Paycor looks when it’s just rained...
- Stand there like a ghost shaking from the rain... “How You Get The Girl” - 1989
- Meant to be humorous if it ends up pouring rain.
- Rain came pouring down... “Clean” - 1989
- Trying to see through the rain coming down... “A Place in This World” - Taylor Swift
- Feeling lucky today, got the sunshine. Could you tell me what more do I need? “A Place in This World” - Taylor Swift
- But with you, I’d dance in a storm in my best dress Fearless... “Fearless” - Fearless
Lyrics to use if you’re with friends, a partner or a group of people
- So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it... “You’re On Your Own Kid” - Midnights
- We’re happy, free confused and lonely in the best way... “22″ - Red
- We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet... “New Romantics” - 1989
- Hold on to the memories, they will hold onto you... “New Year’s Day” - Reputation
- If you have floor seats: How’d we end up on the floor, anyway? “Maroon” - Midnights
- Hold on to spinning around, confetti falls to the ground, may these memories break our fall... “Long Live” - Speak Now
- I had the time of my life with you... “Long Live” - Speak Now
- But I know I had the best day with you today... “The Best Day” - Fearless
- And right there where we stood was holy ground... “Holy Ground” - Red
- Tonight I’m gonna dance for all that we’ve been through, but I don’t wanna dance if I’m not dancing with you... “Holy Ground” - Red
- We found Wonderland, you and I got lost in it and we pretended it could last forever... “Wonderland” - 1989
- I once was poison ivy, but now I’m your daisy... “Don’t Blame Me” - Reputation
- Here’s a toast to my real friends... “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” - Reputation
- I want your midnights... “New Year’s Day” - Reputation
- Please don’t ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere... “New Year’s Day” - Reputation
- Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever? “Lover” - Lover
- All’s well that ends well to end up with you... “Lover” - Lover
- We never painted by the numbers, baby but we were making it count... “the 1″ - folklore
- Love you to the moon and to Saturn... “seven” - folklore
Lyrics for selfie posts
- I just wanna stay in that lavender haze... “Lavender Haze” - Midnights
- There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen... “the last great american dynasty” - folklore
- Suggestion: There goes the maddest woman the Queen City has ever seen...
- Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend... “Karma” - Midnights
- ‘Cause, darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream... “Blank Space” - 1989
- I’m sorry, the old [Your Name] can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s dead... “Look What You Made Me Do” - Reputation
- I had a marvelous time ruining everything... “the last great american dynasty” - folklore
- In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah... “I Forgot That You Existed” - Lover
- If you shed a few tears during the concert: And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar... “Cruel Summer” - Lover
- Suggestion: Maybe include the name of your favorite Cincinnati bar in the lyric.
- But I come back stronger than a 90′s trend... “willow” - evermore
- I was dancing when the music stopped... “happiness” - evermore
- Lately, I’ve been dressing for revenge... “Vigilante S**t” - Midnights
- Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer... “Bejeweled” - Midnights
- Spinning in my highest heels, love, shining just for you... “mirrorball” - folklore
- Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress... “Holy Ground” - Red
Post-concert nostalgia
- There’s glitter on the floor after the party... “New Year’s Day” - Reputation
- It was the best night, never would forget how we moved... “Starlight” - Red
- It’s all just a blur... “I Forgot That You Existed” - Lover
- To live for the hope of it all... “august” - folklore
- I don’t know how it gets better than this... “Fearless” - Fearless
- And I’ll never be the same... “State of Grace” - Red
- Suggestion: And I’ll never be the same after hearing [surprise songs]
- This is the golden age... “State of Grace” - Red
- Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats... “Gorgeous” - Reputation
- But then something happened one magical night... “I Forgot That You Existed” - Lover
- It was the best of times... “Getaway Car” - Reputation
- It’s been a long time coming, but... “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” - Lover
- Suggestion: It’s been a long time coming, but we made it to the Eras Tour.
- Suggestion: It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor finally performed in Cincy!
- I dreamt of you all summer long... “betty” - folklore
- Suggestion: We’ve been dreaming of you all summer long, Taylor
- Long story short, I survived... “long story short” - evermore
- Suggestion: Long story short, I survived the Eras Tour
