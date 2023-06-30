‘Drop everything now:’ 54 Taylor Swift lyrics to use for your Cincy Eras Tour post

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Taylor Swift is performing in the Queen City Friday and Saturday at Paycor Stadium - the moment many Tri-State Swifties have been waiting for.

An outfit, what to bring and the logistics of the concert have been a few of the topics fans have been talking about since Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicked off.

On Thursday, hundreds of fans stood in line for hours, wrapping the line around Second and Third Streets to get the Eras Tour merchandise they wanted (the blue crewneck primarily).

Now that most fans have gotten their merch, made the friendship bracelets and bought their Eras outfit, the only thing left to do is find the perfect caption for their social media post.

Here are 54 Taylor Swift lyrics that could make part of your Eras Tour content.

Lyrics that could relate to the weather

Drop everything now, meet me in the pouring rain... “Sparks Fly” - Speak Now album And it’s like snow on the beach. Weird, but f*****g beautiful... “Snow On The Beach” - Midnights There’s something ‘bout the way the street looks when it’s just rained... “Fearless” - Fearless Suggestion: There’s something ‘bout the way Paycor looks when it’s just rained... Stand there like a ghost shaking from the rain... “How You Get The Girl” - 1989 Meant to be humorous if it ends up pouring rain. Rain came pouring down... “Clean” - 1989 Trying to see through the rain coming down... “A Place in This World” - Taylor Swift Feeling lucky today, got the sunshine. Could you tell me what more do I need? “A Place in This World” - Taylor Swift But with you, I’d dance in a storm in my best dress Fearless... “Fearless” - Fearless

Lyrics to use if you’re with friends, a partner or a group of people

So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it... “You’re On Your Own Kid” - Midnights We’re happy, free confused and lonely in the best way... “22″ - Red We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet... “New Romantics” - 1989 Hold on to the memories, they will hold onto you... “New Year’s Day” - Reputation If you have floor seats: How’d we end up on the floor, anyway? “Maroon” - Midnights Hold on to spinning around, confetti falls to the ground, may these memories break our fall... “Long Live” - Speak Now I had the time of my life with you... “Long Live” - Speak Now But I know I had the best day with you today... “The Best Day” - Fearless And right there where we stood was holy ground... “Holy Ground” - Red Tonight I’m gonna dance for all that we’ve been through, but I don’t wanna dance if I’m not dancing with you... “Holy Ground” - Red We found Wonderland, you and I got lost in it and we pretended it could last forever... “Wonderland” - 1989 I once was poison ivy, but now I’m your daisy... “Don’t Blame Me” - Reputation Here’s a toast to my real friends... “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” - Reputation I want your midnights... “New Year’s Day” - Reputation Please don’t ever become a stranger whose laugh I could recognize anywhere... “New Year’s Day” - Reputation Can I go where you go? Can we always be this close forever and ever? “Lover” - Lover All’s well that ends well to end up with you... “Lover” - Lover We never painted by the numbers, baby but we were making it count... “the 1″ - folklore Love you to the moon and to Saturn... “seven” - folklore

Lyrics for selfie posts

I just wanna stay in that lavender haze... “Lavender Haze” - Midnights There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen... “the last great american dynasty” - folklore Suggestion: There goes the maddest woman the Queen City has ever seen... Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend... “Karma” - Midnights ‘Cause, darling, I’m a nightmare dressed like a daydream... “Blank Space” - 1989 I’m sorry, the old [Your Name] can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Because she’s dead... “Look What You Made Me Do” - Reputation I had a marvelous time ruining everything... “the last great american dynasty” - folklore In my feelings more than Drake, so yeah... “I Forgot That You Existed” - Lover If you shed a few tears during the concert: And I cried like a baby coming home from the bar... “Cruel Summer” - Lover Suggestion: Maybe include the name of your favorite Cincinnati bar in the lyric. But I come back stronger than a 90′s trend... “willow” - evermore I was dancing when the music stopped... “happiness” - evermore Lately, I’ve been dressing for revenge... “Vigilante S**t” - Midnights Best believe I’m still bejeweled when I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer... “Bejeweled” - Midnights Spinning in my highest heels, love, shining just for you... “mirrorball” - folklore Spinning like a girl in a brand new dress... “Holy Ground” - Red

Post-concert nostalgia

There’s glitter on the floor after the party... “New Year’s Day” - Reputation It was the best night, never would forget how we moved... “Starlight” - Red It’s all just a blur... “I Forgot That You Existed” - Lover To live for the hope of it all... “august” - folklore I don’t know how it gets better than this... “Fearless” - Fearless And I’ll never be the same... “State of Grace” - Red Suggestion: And I’ll never be the same after hearing [surprise songs] This is the golden age... “State of Grace” - Red Guess I’ll just stumble on home to my cats... “Gorgeous” - Reputation But then something happened one magical night... “I Forgot That You Existed” - Lover It was the best of times... “Getaway Car” - Reputation It’s been a long time coming, but... “Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince” - Lover Suggestion: It’s been a long time coming, but we made it to the Eras Tour. Suggestion: It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor finally performed in Cincy! I dreamt of you all summer long... “betty” - folklore Suggestion: We’ve been dreaming of you all summer long, Taylor Long story short, I survived... “long story short” - evermore Suggestion: Long story short, I survived the Eras Tour

