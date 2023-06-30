Increased law enforcement presence as millions expected on the road for 4th of July

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Travelers can expect to see an increase in law enforcement on the roadways as millions are anticipated to hit the roads for the Fourth of July weekend.

More than 2 million Ohioans are expected to pack up and hit the roads this holiday weekend, according to AAA.

With more people on the road, that means more law enforcement.

“We’re looking for the excessive speeds, the following too close, especially on the interstates, the aggressive lane changes,” explains Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Dallas Root.

This is the first Fourth of July that Ohio’s new zero-tolerance law has been in effect.

“An officer can stop you if they observe you holding or supporting the [electronic] device in any way,” Lt. Root says.

According to OSP, in just the last two months, there have been more than 1,100 violations with nearly 800 warnings.

“At the end of the day, we want you to get to your destination,” Lt. Root explains. “We want you to enjoy this holiday weekend with your friends and family. It’s these types of moments that you build those memories and we would like you to have positive memories and not be involved in a crash, maybe injured, maybe be on the receiving end of a fatal crash. That’s not the memories that you or your loved ones want to memorialize these types of holidays.”

Ohio is still in the probationary period for the state’s new distracted driving law.

It doesn’t fully kick in until Oct. 4, but that doesn’t mean you won’t get a ticket.

Under the old law, texting and driving is still a secondary offense, so if you’re stopped for any other reason, you can still get a ticket.

