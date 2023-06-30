Loved ones remember man shot to death in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of a man slain on Sunday in Hamilton are speaking out one day after police made an arrest in the case.

Officers responded to Dayton Street near Dayton Lane Pub around 2:45 a.m. for the report of a person shot inside a vehicle. They found 34-year-old Tracy Miller with a gunshot wound and unconscious. He died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamilton police on Tuesday arrested Ramello Devonte Matthews, of Hamilton, on a murder charge.

Miller’s loved ones say the incident has been nearly impossible to process.

“He was a very God-fearing Christian man,” said Miller’s girlfriend, Tana Wieser. “He was a good-hearted family man, and a very loving person. Someone who most definitely didn’t deserve this ever.”

Wieser and Miller dated for more than four years. She says Miller was a life-long Hamilton resident.

“Very caring towards everyone, his community and the people around him,” Wieser said of Miller. “Giving money to people and helping people if they were hungry. He was always the one big time wanting to help somebody.”

As they grieve over a future without him, Miller’s family and friends are grateful for all the memories they made with him and all the lives he touched.

“I just constantly want him to know how much he’s missed and how much I’m going to fight for him,” Wieser said.

Wieser is hopeful the suspect will realize the magnitude of the pain inflicted on all who cared for him.

“By taking his life, they took a lot of other lives with them, including my own,” Wieser said.

The investigation is ongoing. Call Detective Aaron Hucke with the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811 (ext. 1250) if you have any information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.