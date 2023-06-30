Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Pinpoint delivery: Domino’s can deliver your next pizza without an address

Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a...
Domino's says it is bringing a more convenient way to deliver its food to its customers with a pinpoint delivery service.(Domino's Pizza)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Food delivery usually requires an address but Domino’s is changing that.

The pizza chain says it’s launching a pinpoint delivery service that allows customers to choose a location by dropping a pin on a map to have their pizza delivered directly to them.

A spokesperson for Domino’s says the service started this summer to help people who might be at the beach or a park without an exact address.

According to the company, it works just like other delivery services it offers with customers able to get updates and track their order.

Once the driver is at the location, the customer can activate a spotlight on the tracker page. This will signal a full-screen Domino’s logo on their phone to help the driver locate them.

“We’re always striving to make customers’ experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that,” said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino’s senior vice president – chief digital officer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati have reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. According to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist...
First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms possible Friday and Saturday
As Ms. Wilma is recognized for her 50 years of service at the Skyline Chili in Covington, an...
Skyline says Covington location will stay open
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist killed when bike crashed into Sharonville building identified, coroner says
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’

Latest News

Friendship bracelets and roll call: Police prepare for Taylor Swift
Cincinnati police prepare for Taylor Swift with a little roll call fun
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust," at Bonanza Creek Ranch, Oct. 23, 2021,...
Witness fears industry retaliation for testimony in fatal shooting on Alec Baldwin production
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023,...
How the Supreme Court student loan decision affects you