Prosecutor: Juveniles targeted NKY man they murdered because he was Hispanic

COVINGTON (WXIX) - The slaying of an Hispanic man in Covington earlier this year by two juvenile suspects was racially motivated, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

A Kenton County grand jury on Thursday indicted 14-year-old Jamareon Jones-Snapp and 15-year-old Joseph McMeans on charges of murder, robbery and assault.

Jones-Snapp is the son of Ashley Snapp, who was charged in a Covington quadruple shooting last year.

Prosecutors say Jones-Snapp and McMeans shot Selvin Orlando Alvarado and Hector Manuel Saur, both 23, outside a store at 20th and Greenup streets on January 6.

EMS transported Alvarado and Saur to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Alvarado died.

Sanders says Alvarado was shot in the head using a gun the teenagers bought off the street.

Jones-Snap and McMeans were bound over to adult court sometime after their arrest on Jan. 9. Sanders says the indictment took some time because of the binding-over process.

“These are some of the youngest defendants that I’ve ever prosecuted for murder,” he said. “Certainly not something we enjoy doing.”

Sanders says the teenagers were looking for someone to rob when they came across the pair of 23-year-olds. He says the alleged crime was racially motivated.

“Very poor attempt to get money,” he said. “They figured that they were going to go out and target Hispanics for robbery because they didn’t think they would call the police under the gross assumption that Hispanics might be in the country illegally.”

Sanders points out Covington police did respond to the scene immediately after they got the call of gunfire.

He also notes Alvarado was from Guatemala.

“It’s really alarming and troubling when we have juveniles this young committing very grown-up crimes,” Sanders said.

Jones-Snapp and McMeans will be back in court on July 17.

