Springboro police officer recalls heroic actions to save disabled man from battery fire

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A week after rescuing a disabled man from his burning bedroom, the Springboro police officer being hailed a hero explains his life-saving actions.

Heath Martin, a 20-year veteran of the Springboro Police Department, was first to the scene on June 23 and rescued the 36-year-old, who uses a wheelchair, from a back bedroom of the home.

“As soon as I opened the door from the garage to the house, the house was already full of smoke,” Officer Martin recalls about the fire. “I could hear, I yelled out, he called out. So, that’s kind of how I managed my way back to the back bedroom of the house.”

The victim’s battery-operated wheelchair is believed to be the cause of the fire, he told dispatchers it just exploded.

“I could smell the battery, like a burning battery,” explains Officer Martin. “That’s what I remember smelling.”

The incident was caught on the officer’s bodycam video.

At one point, Officer Martin says, “I’m sorry man, I can’t get to you. I can’t see.”

In that moment, though, the veteran officer said he realized he had to do something.

“He was in there, and I was like, I can’t let this happen, I can’t, I can’t,” Officer Martin recalls. “I just can’t, so no matter what happens to me, you know because I already knew that he was handicapped, and I was like, I could not imagine the helplessness that he felt. I knew what I felt. I couldn’t imagine what he felt. Something just said go, and I went. I just jumped in.”

Both Martin and the 36-year-old were hospitalized. They are expected to be ok.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.