Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati have reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute

Parking is going to be especially hard in Downtown Cincinnati this weekend. And for some Taylor Swift fans, it just got harder.
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her Sunday night concert at Gillette Stadium.(Kacie Hutchinson)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some “Swifties” coming to Downtown Cincinnati for the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend had their reserved parking spots taken away just days—even hours—before the shows.

Parking is going to be especially tricky with Swift, the Reds and FC Cincinnati all in town.

Some concertgoers turned to an app called ParkWhiz that lets users prepay for spots at certain parking lots across the country and sends the users parking passes directly to their phones.

The ParkWhiz website shows 16 parking locations in Downtown Cincinnati specifically for the Swift concerts this weekend, all marked “sold out.”

A ParkWhiz spokesperson confirmed to us that some users who had reserved spaces using the app received messages from ParkWhiz notifying them that their reservations had been canceled.

“We are aware of the parking reservation cancelations that took place around this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts and we are continuing to work with customers on resolutions,” the spokesperson said. “The customers impacted are being notified of new accommodation options as we speak – solutions include new parking reservations, ride share credits and more.”

It’s unclear how many spaces the company has reserved for the concerts and how many users received cancellation notices.

Perhaps incidentally, 3CDC posted on social media Thursday night letting users know about availability at the downtown garages they operate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boaters are urged to go as far north, meaning as close to Paycor Stadium, as they can and leave...
Coast Guard cautions those planning to boat outside Paycor Stadium for Taylor Swift
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist crashes into Sharonville building, dies upon impact, police say
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
Butler County family mourns for young mother allegedly murdered by boyfriend
A view of fireworks after a baseball between the Colorado Rockies and the Cincinnati Reds,...
Cincinnati is the top-trending Airbnb destination worldwide for July 4th weekend

Latest News

Covington police at a double shooting Friday night. One of the victims has since died.
Prosecutor: Covington juveniles targeted Hispanic man before murdering him
Overnight Forecast
Southern Gateway Chorus has been enriching Cincinnati communities for 60 years
A group of children make their way home from a grade school in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood,...
17 Greater Cincinnati projects win millions in Ohio tax credits