Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati have reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Some “Swifties” coming to Downtown Cincinnati for the Taylor Swift concerts this weekend had their reserved parking spots taken away just days—even hours—before the shows.

Parking is going to be especially tricky with Swift, the Reds and FC Cincinnati all in town.

Some concertgoers turned to an app called ParkWhiz that lets users prepay for spots at certain parking lots across the country and sends the users parking passes directly to their phones.

The ParkWhiz website shows 16 parking locations in Downtown Cincinnati specifically for the Swift concerts this weekend, all marked “sold out.”

A ParkWhiz spokesperson confirmed to us that some users who had reserved spaces using the app received messages from ParkWhiz notifying them that their reservations had been canceled.

“We are aware of the parking reservation cancelations that took place around this weekend’s Taylor Swift concerts and we are continuing to work with customers on resolutions,” the spokesperson said. “The customers impacted are being notified of new accommodation options as we speak – solutions include new parking reservations, ride share credits and more.”

It’s unclear how many spaces the company has reserved for the concerts and how many users received cancellation notices.

Perhaps incidentally, 3CDC posted on social media Thursday night letting users know about availability at the downtown garages they operate.

