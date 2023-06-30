Contests
Thunderstorms Through the Weekend

First Alert Weather Day for Saturday and Sunday
Steve Horstmeyer
Steve Horstmeyer(WXIX)
By Steve Horstmeyer and Oliver Moster
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will be staying hot and humid as we move through this evening, with some late showers expected in the late evening. Both the Reds game and the concert look to stay dry, though if the concert runs long some Swifites might see some sprinkles. Lows tonight are in the high 80s.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with high winds and widespread thunderstorms expected through the day through the Tri-State. Showers should start around 10 am and continue through the day with several rounds of rain and strong to severe thunderstorms expected. Humidity continues through the weekend and storms will likely continue into Sunday morning, as will the First Alert Weather Day. The biggest threats Sunday will be similar to Saturday with wind and thunderstorms.

There are some isolated thunderstorm chances Monday as well with a cool down from Sunday continuing with highs in the low 80s. Partly cloudy conditions through Independence Day with a beautiful day and night for fireworks or any of your outdoor plans. Make sure to stay hydrated and put sunscreen on. Storms could be seen again in the middle of the week with a warm up as well.

