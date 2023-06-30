Tickets for FC Cincinnati match against Messi, Inter Miami on sale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets are now on sale for the FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami match at TQL Stadium, which is likely to feature soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The Aug. 23 match between the two clubs is the semifinal of the U.S. Open Cup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

There is still some “paperwork” to complete to finalize the Argentinian’s move to Inter Miami, but Inter Miami Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said Thursday that “terms are agreed,” according to CNN.

Henderson added, per CNN, the club hopes to have the deal finalized in mid to late July.

Coming off of last year’s World Cup victory, Messi announced in early June he was bringing his talents to the United States to join Inter Miami.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way,” Messi said.

Messi’s greatness is unquestioned. He is mentioned in the same breath as some of the greatest footballers ever: Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His superstardom is clear when looking at ticket prices for the match at TQL Stadium. Prices range from $350 to upward of $1,000.

Buy your tickets for the Aug. 23 match here, or call 513-977-5425.

