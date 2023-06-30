Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Tickets for FC Cincinnati match against Messi, Inter Miami on sale

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michel Euler)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tickets are now on sale for the FC Cincinnati-Inter Miami match at TQL Stadium, which is likely to feature soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

The Aug. 23 match between the two clubs is the semifinal of the U.S. Open Cup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

There is still some “paperwork” to complete to finalize the Argentinian’s move to Inter Miami, but Inter Miami Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said Thursday that “terms are agreed,” according to CNN.

Henderson added, per CNN, the club hopes to have the deal finalized in mid to late July.

Coming off of last year’s World Cup victory, Messi announced in early June he was bringing his talents to the United States to join Inter Miami.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way,” Messi said.

Messi’s greatness is unquestioned. He is mentioned in the same breath as some of the greatest footballers ever: Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His superstardom is clear when looking at ticket prices for the match at TQL Stadium. Prices range from $350 to upward of $1,000.

Buy your tickets for the Aug. 23 match here, or call 513-977-5425.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati have reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days. According to FOX19 NOW Chief Meteorologist...
First Alert Weather Days: Severe storms possible Friday and Saturday
As Ms. Wilma is recognized for her 50 years of service at the Skyline Chili in Covington, an...
Skyline says Covington location will stay open
Cincinnati Police Lt. Danita Pettis during an interview at FOX19 NOW in July 2015. (FOX19...
Cincinnati police captain under investigation for alleged threats; union president calls it ‘suspicious’
The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Motorcyclist killed when bike crashed into Sharonville building identified, coroner says

Latest News

NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream
NKY football player born deaf beats the odds
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former UC basketball coach Bob Huggins to resign from WVU after DUI arrest, reports say
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
Reds surge in MLB power rankings; Elly named NL Player of the Week
Cincinnati Reds' Matt McLain, front right, hits a two-run double during the ninth inning of a...
Cincinnati Reds’ late rally falls short in 7-6 loss to Atlanta Braves