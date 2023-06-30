UC’s ‘Tik Tok prof, reprimanded, directed to free speech training

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The University of Cincinnati has reprimanded a faculty member at the center of a TikTok controversy related to gender, free speech and trans rights.

The reprimand directs adjunct instructor Melanie Nipper to complete training about UC’s free speech policy and submit her syllabi for the coming school year to her department head.

“Please note that this is to be considered a formal reprimand for your actions,” the June 14 document obtained by The Enquirer reads. “A copy of this letter will be placed in your permanent records.”

In May, Nipper gave student Olivia Krolczyk 0/20 points for part of a final project in a class called Gender in Popular Culture for using the term “biological women” to describe non-trans female athletes.

Krolczyk expressed her displeasure in a TikTok video that went viral; Nipper later confirmed the events in an interview with The Enquirer.

Ashley Currier, head of the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies at UC, issued the reprimand, with Nipper responding June 19 with a request to appeal the sanction.

On Thursday, Nipper attended an on-campus meeting to discuss her appeal request. She declined to comment about the outcome of the hearing but said that the culture war, and legislation it has triggered, stifles the ability of teachers to teach.

Reactions to alleged incidents of academic bias are having “specific effect within universities that makes it legally treacherous for educators to interact with their students in complex, informative, and meaningful ways, and to share lessons informed by marginalized perspectives,” she said, via text.

Currier and other UC faculty did not respond to requests for comment. Krolczyk declined to comment.

What happened between Nipper and Krolczyk?

The final project for Nipper’s class asked students to submit a proposal for their assignment, laying out what they intended to cover.

Krolczyk’s proposal argued that transgender women have an advantage over their non-trans counterparts – an argument that’s been disputed by some studies and supported by others – and used the term “biological women.”

Nipper gave her zero points for that part of the assignment, saying the terminology Krolczyk used was “exclusionary.”

On TikTok, Krolczyk condemned the grade, saying “I 100% know that this is like the most biased grade ever.” The video has gained more than 400,000 likes and 4 million views.

It was not the first time she’d taken to the social media platform to lambaste professors and discuss her views on trans issues.

“I refuse to give into the normalization of telling everyone what pronouns I prefer,” read the subhead of a video from May 7, in which Krolczyk criticized an unnamed professor for asking students to share their pronouns.

She titled a May 18 video “When I refuse to act liberal in my college classes,” and a May 9 one “Can we talk about the fact college is designed to pass liberal students?”

Since making her concerns about Nipper’s class public, Krolczyk has appeared on numerous conservative media outlets and established her own clothing line called “The Biological Woman.” The site sells shirts using that phrase and baseball caps labeled “Man” for $23 to $49.

What is the campus’s free speech policy?

UC’s reprimand of Nipper says she violated three subsections of its Campus Free Speech Policy.

“Students have a fundamental constitutional right to free speech,” one reads, noting that campus will always be a “marketplace of ideas for all students and all faculty” where no thoughts should be censored because they’re deemed offensive.

The policy allows for some restrictions on speech, such as when “reasonably related to a legitimate pedagogical purpose, such as classroom rules enacted by teachers.”

Nipper said she believes the distinction is vital, allowing her to maintain the integrity of her courses and make them comfortable for students who identify as transgender.

Nipper’s response, addressed to Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Margaret Hanson, maintained she was aiming to “ensure a safe learning environment in the course discussions” by giving Krolczyk the zero. She subsequently offered the student an extended deadline to resubmit the work in question, she said earlier.

“I explained to the student that changing her topic/choice of words to include all women was necessary to (a) engage in the theoretical teachings of the authors in the course regardingcisheteronormativity and the gender/sex system and (b) to fulfill the assignment fully,” Nipper wrote. No assigned texts for her course “are supportive of trans-exclusionary feminism,” she added

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.