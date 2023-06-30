Contests
Watch for Thunderstorms the next few days

By Catherine Bodak
Jun. 30, 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Storm Prediction Center has places the FOX19 viewing area in an area of SLIGHT RISK for thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. Several rounds of rain and strong to severe thunderstorms are possible both days.

The main risk Friday is until 8am and the main risk Saturday is late morning through mid evening.

Both days will be warm to hot and very humid with the heat index close to 100° Friday afternoon.

A slow-moving front developing to the northwest will pass through the FOX19 viewing area Monday. Ahead of the front, here in Cincy the air will remain steamy and with the front approaching the chance of rain increases Saturday into Sunday and Monday.

The week begins warm and humid then cools for the 4th before the steamy stuff returns late next week.

