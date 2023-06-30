Contests
Will Mother Nature cooperate in time for Taylor Swift concerts?

Concert-goers worried about the weather this weekend should expect a dry Friday evening and a...
Concert-goers worried about the weather this weekend should expect a dry Friday evening and a possible dry Saturday evening.(Makaiyla Willis / CC BY 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Around 120,000 Swifties will be heading to Paycor Stadium Friday and Saturday to see Taylor Swift perform during her Eras Tour stop in the Queen City, but will the weather cooperate in time for the shows?

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says Friday evening looks to be dry, but Saturday looks to be wet.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with a slight risk for thunderstorms in the morning until about noon, a scattered chance in the afternoon, and then a chance for a pop-up storm around 1 a.m. Sunday.

There is potential for damaging winds, large hail, frequent dangerous lightning, and torrential downpours.

City leaders say the concert will be stopped if there is lightning. Swift stopped one of her concerts in Nashville due to lightning.

Both days will be warm to hot and very humid, with the heat index close to 100 degrees Friday afternoon.

Swifties can bring two unopened bottles of water per person to help stay hydrated while singing and dancing to songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Reputation.”

As for the haze in our air, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency says the Air Quality Alert has been extended through 11:59 p.m. Friday for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County Indiana.

