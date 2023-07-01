First Alert Weather Day: Severe storm risk Saturday and Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Saturday is a first alert weather day with the possibility of storms.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the Tri-State is under a severe storm risk.

There will be thunderstorms in the morning until about noon, a scattered chance in the afternoon, and then a chance for a pop-up storm around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The City of Covington issued a Taylor Swift Special Weather Plan put together by the Kenton County Homeland Security Emergency Managemen for those going to day two of her concerts in the Queen City.

“If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, people outside will hear sirens that are located on Johnson Street in Covington and in Devou Park, among other places on the riverfront,” the City of Covington said.

If the sirens do go off, the City of Covington advises anyone outside to take shelter.

There is potential for damaging winds, large hail, frequent dangerous lightning, and torrential downpours.

Here is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast.

Saturday will be warm to very hot and humid, with a high of 89 degrees.

As for the air quality in the Tri-State, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency says the Air Quality Alert has been extended through 11:59 p.m. Friday for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County Indiana.

